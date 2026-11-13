32 Hospitalized After Asphalt Tanker Slams Into And Sinks Docked Riverboat In New Orleans
The Mississippi River is partially closed after a tanker ship t-boned and sank a docked riverboat with approximately 129 passengers and crew members on board in the Port of New Orleans at approximately 12:30 p.m. ET on Friday. City officials said an estimated 32 people have been transported to nearby hospitals with non-critical injuries, and all passengers are now accounted for, miraculously confirming no casualties from the tragedy. The exact number of injuries caused in the collision is not currently known, as it remains an active and evolving incident. The collision happened outside 1350 Port of New Orleans Place, and the U.S. Coast Guard closed the Mississippi River to all vessel traffic between mile markers 93 and 96.
The American Cruise Lines' American Heritage riverboat was docked for about two hours to begin passenger disembarkation when the Atlantic Asphalt tanker collided with it. WDSU News said, "Port NOLA Harbor Police, the New Orleans Fire Department, the New Orleans Police Department, the U.S. Coast Guard and emergency medical personnel are on scene, conducting rescue and response operations." Their rapid response is being called "a miracle on the Mississippi."
These river cruises attract elderly passengers
Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser told ABC News he was worried about the victims because these type of river cruises tend to draw elderly passengers. WDSU said rescued passengers are being brought into the Port of New Orleans Administration Building for triage and assistance. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said the water temperature near the shipwreck is about 66 degrees, which is cold enough to potentially cause hypothermia if a person is exposed to it for too long.
There is no confirmed cause of the crash, though it is suspected to be due to a loss of steering. After the initial impact, the riverboat began taking on water and capsized very rapidly, and it is now resting on its side at the dock. Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry rushed to the scene and said he spoke with President Donald Trump about the crash, who told him he had any support he needed. The U.S. Coast Guard is now working on reopening the river, and it is working with salvage assistance teams to salvage the vessel and remove it from the area.