2027 Acura Integra Type S Gets A Type R-Inspired Heritage Edition

The Acura Integra Type S is, unquestionably, one of my favorite cars on the market right now, if not my outright favorite car on the market, full stop. It's gorgeous, it's fun, it's just about everything you could want in a sport sedan. There's one thing the Integra Type S has always lacked, though, something that Acura has only now finally seen fit to give: Yellow paint. This is the Integra Type S Heritage Edition, and it comes in the only color that matters.

For 2027, Acura is giving the Integra Type S with a few updates. Most of them are interior changes, new trim pieces and upholstery options, and convenience features like position-memorizing seats, but the big change is the introduction of the new limited-run model to the lineup. The U.S. is getting just 700 Heritage Edition cars, all of them decked out in a color the company is calling Blazing Phoenix Yellow. It's not the same paint code as the old Type R of yore, but Acura says it's a brighter and more saturated replacement.