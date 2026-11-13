2027 Acura Integra Type S Gets A Type R-Inspired Heritage Edition
The Acura Integra Type S is, unquestionably, one of my favorite cars on the market right now, if not my outright favorite car on the market, full stop. It's gorgeous, it's fun, it's just about everything you could want in a sport sedan. There's one thing the Integra Type S has always lacked, though, something that Acura has only now finally seen fit to give: Yellow paint. This is the Integra Type S Heritage Edition, and it comes in the only color that matters.
For 2027, Acura is giving the Integra Type S with a few updates. Most of them are interior changes, new trim pieces and upholstery options, and convenience features like position-memorizing seats, but the big change is the introduction of the new limited-run model to the lineup. The U.S. is getting just 700 Heritage Edition cars, all of them decked out in a color the company is calling Blazing Phoenix Yellow. It's not the same paint code as the old Type R of yore, but Acura says it's a brighter and more saturated replacement.
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The Heritage Edition is just a cosmetic package, there's no power upgrades or trick suspension here, but it does go deeper than just the yellow paint. The car also gets blacked-out badges, a titanium shift knob, and copper wheels — all from Acura's existing accessory catalog, but bundled together for this model. Each car is also done up with a black interior, which includes yellow accent stitching that matches the Heritage Edition's exterior. (That yellow stitching is found on any 2027 Integra Type S with the black interior, not just this special edition.)
The rest of the Integra Type S' changes for 2027 aren't huge — gloss black mirror caps and wheels, yellow brake calipers, and a mirror that automatically tilts down when you back up aren't exactly game-changing upgrades — but there's not much that can be done to improve on the Integra's existing state. Blazing Phoenix Yellow is enough, and I truly hope that these cars aren't all snatched up by investors to be squirreled away in climate-controlled garages. Let these things drive, let them breathe like the DC2 Integras by which they're inspired. I want to see these out on the roads.