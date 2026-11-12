I Have A 100 Mile Commute Through Mountain Roads! What Car Should I Buy?

You know, David, a lot of the letters we get for What Car Should You Buy? have a pretty obvious solution. Or several obvious solutions. In those cases, the challenge is finding something a little less obvious, because it would get boring fast if every WCSYB answer was just the most obvious picks. You, on the other hand, seem to need a plug-in hybrid sports car that's also a work truck. They don't really make those, and I have a feeling both the Hyundai Santa Cruz and Ford Maverick will be too small for five fully grown firefighters and their gear. So we're going to have to look elsewhere.

Since there aren't any perfect options, we have to decide which priorities get cut. And as much as I'd love for you to get something sporty, with a 200-mile round trip every time you drive to work, I think fuel efficiency, practicality, and reliability should probably win out over being fun to drive in the mountains. This 2020 Toyota Highlander Platinum Hybrid would probably be the most comfortable and reliable, but I don't know about the gear you come home with. If the practicality of having a truck bed is more important than passenger space, take a look at this 2022 Ford F-150 Lariat Hybrid .