Michelle Yeoh Says Window Seats Are Underrated, And She's Right (That You Should Leave The Aisle Seats For Me)
By definition, hot takes are supposed to be controversial. If everyone agrees with your hot take, it's probably a lukewarm take at best, because that's how kids decided the slang worked. Kareem Rahma has taken advantage of this with Subway Takes, a show where he sits on the New York subway and records people's hot takes. This week, Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh made an appearance and decided the hill she would die on is that window seats are underrated. A lot of people won't like it, but you know what? She's right.
Flying is a miracle of engineering and modern manufacturing. We literally built machines that defy the will of the gods, zoom across our skies, and let us travel in ways we were never meant to travel. Should I have been able to pull off a whirlwind visit to Boston while living in Georgia? Probably not, but the miracle of flight made it possible, and there's always going to be some thing special about sitting in a window seat that lets you see the beautiful world beneath you. Los Angeles isn't the prettiest city in the world, but even LA looks incredible from 10,000 or 15,000 feet.
You could use a snooze
With the window seat, you'll also have an easier time napping on your flight, and air travel takes so much time out of your day, you could probably use a snooze. Yes, most seats now have those bendy headrests that are supposed to make napping a little easier, but nothing beats using a sweater as a pillow and leaning against the plane. The bendy headrests can try, but while they're better than nothing, they still don't work all that great. All humans need to sleep, so book a window seat, enjoy the view, and then take a nice nap once the plane makes it above the clouds.
Does going to the bathroom get a little awkward? Sure, but there's no reason you have to drink four whiskey cokes before you board your flight. They have edibles for that now. Any time you get up to go to the bathroom, that's also the opportunity to make a new friend. Most importantly, if everyone who reads this ends up fighting over those beautiful views from the window, there will be more aisle seats available for me to take. Michelle may have a point, but I still prefer the aisle and will not be changing my mind.