Michelle Yeoh Says Window Seats Are Underrated, And She's Right (That You Should Leave The Aisle Seats For Me)

By definition, hot takes are supposed to be controversial. If everyone agrees with your hot take, it's probably a lukewarm take at best, because that's how kids decided the slang worked. Kareem Rahma has taken advantage of this with Subway Takes, a show where he sits on the New York subway and records people's hot takes. This week, Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh made an appearance and decided the hill she would die on is that window seats are underrated. A lot of people won't like it, but you know what? She's right.

Flying is a miracle of engineering and modern manufacturing. We literally built machines that defy the will of the gods, zoom across our skies, and let us travel in ways we were never meant to travel. Should I have been able to pull off a whirlwind visit to Boston while living in Georgia? Probably not, but the miracle of flight made it possible, and there's always going to be some thing special about sitting in a window seat that lets you see the beautiful world beneath you. Los Angeles isn't the prettiest city in the world, but even LA looks incredible from 10,000 or 15,000 feet.