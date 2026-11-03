Mid-Air Helicopter Collision Near Everest Base Camp Kills Tourist, Injures 2 Others

Although an entire tourism industry has grown around climbing Mount Everest, summiting the world's tallest mountain remains a tremendously dangerous endeavor. Two helicopters collided in mid-air while attempting to land at the same spot below the Everest base camp. Helicopter company Fishtail Air stated that the crash killed an Indian tourist, and the chopper's captain and another passenger were injured. The other helicopter's pilot somehow escaped without injury. The second chopper was only carrying cargo.

The footage is harrowing, to say the least. A red helicopter is hovering, gradually descending and rotating to a landing spot at Pheriche. The Nepali village sits 13,780 feet above sea level. Then, a second helicopter comes into frame, seemingly appearing out of nowhere. Both pilots take evasive action far too late. The second chopper's main blades smash into the other rotorcraft, slicing off the tail boom. Both helicopters immediately plummet right into the snowy terrain as people waiting on the ground scramble away. Miraculously, none of the bystanders were struck by flying debris or injured. There's never a good outcome when two helicopters hit each other.