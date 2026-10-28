Luxury Around-The-World Cruise Stranded In Cambodia Over Staggering Fuel Costs

Some people fantasize about escaping the world's problems by stepping on a cruise ship and drowning themselves in cocktails and gorging themselves on appetizers from all-you-can-eat buffets. But the real world seems to have gotten in the way of this escapist fantasy for some. The Villa Vie Odyssey announced on Wednesday that it has suspended operations amid rising fuel costs, stranding the ship's passengers in Cambodia. The cruise ship departed Belfast, Northern Ireland, in 2024 to embark on a perpetual around-the-world cruise that has now abruptly ended after two years at sea.

The Villa Vie Odyssey wasn't immune to the U.S. war against Iran, the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and the resulting spike in fuel prices. The ship's operator, Villa Vie Residences, said the ship's monthly fuel costs have jumped to $8,000 per cabin in parts of Asia. That's a staggering increase, especially since the ship has 485 cabins and the average monthly fuel cost was previously $1,800 per cabin. The Villa Vie Odyssey tried to cut fuel use by spending more time in port. The operator even floated the idea of adding a fuel surcharge, but admitted it couldn't realistically pass the full increase on to passengers.