7 Naturally Aspirated 4-Cylinder Engines That Pump Out V6 And Even V8 Power

Naturally aspirated combustion engines. Aren't they just exquisite? Nothing sends a tingle down your spine like a V12 at full tilt, and one could argue that the only thing that works harder than a free-breathing V8 is Dwight Schrute. V6s, meanwhile, are just about as versatile as inventions come, powering everything from the glorious Alfa Romeo 155 DTM to the humble Honda Odyssey.

Then there's the four-cylinder engine. It is by far the most successful of the bunch, and though it isn't quite as exotic or exciting as its peers, it can pack an almighty punch under the right hood. That is precisely what we want to celebrate in this article: the rowdiest, most powerful little naturally aspirated four-bangers ever created. We've got road cars, race cars, and even a reborn 1970s legend making appearances, and some of these would be more than capable of scaring a V6 or two (which would make, er, a V12). Saddle up — the first one's a corker.