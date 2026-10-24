Wealthy Denver Suburb Wants To Gate Its Public Roads Off To Non-Residents

If you were the mayor of a tiny suburb, how far would you go to prevent drivers from using your local roads as a detour around busier thoroughfares? The leaders of a town bordering Denver, Colorado, unanimously decided this week to construct a controlled-access gate at one of the town's main entrances along a public road. Officials aim to install the gate by Thanksgiving and plan to add another gate, blocking two of the town's three main entrances to non-residents.

Bow Mar officials claim this measure is a last resort against dangerous driving through their community. The town of roughly 950 people is wedged between Denver to the north and Littleton to the southeast. Bow Mar has tried road narrowing, speed bumps, roundabouts and a 20-mile-per-hour speed limit in its unsuccessful efforts to reduce through traffic and curb the apparent chaos on its main roads. According to KCNC, the most recent incident last week saw an SUV end up in the town's private lake. Other incidents have involved drivers, drunk and sober, crashing at the town's entrance roundabouts. Thankfully, no one's been harmed so far, and the only damage has been to property.