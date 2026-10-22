I'm About To Get My First Car And It Can't Be A Boring Civic! What Should I Buy?

Pierce is a high school student from L.A. and is about to get his first car. He wants something safe, reliable, and "upscale," but preferably not a boring Honda Civic. With a budget up to $20,000, what car should he buy?

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Here is the scenario:

I'm about to receive my license and my parents want to purchase a run of the mill, boring civic for me. Fortunately I have an opinion what car I can choose. I want it to be somewhat upscale and reliable with at least pre collision breaking and lane departure warning. I transport my dog a lot so maybe rear seat room. It has to be less than 10 yrs old and no more than $20,000 Quick Facts:

Budget: up to $20,000

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Daily Driver: Yes

Wants: Roomy, reliable, upscale

Doesn't want: A boring Civic