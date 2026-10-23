Watch NASCAR's Young Drivers Put A Tiny Peel P50 Through Its Unstable Paces

While NASCAR's drivers were in the midst of the series' playoffs known as The Chase, the youth of the series took on a different kind of chase. NASCAR partnered with Donut Media to set up a special obstacle course where three young drivers competed behind the wheel of the world's smallest and likely slowest vehicle currently made: the Peel P50.

"Top Gear" fans will likely recognize the iconic little blue one-person motoring vehicle from an episode in which Jeremy Clarkson drives it through the BBC offices. The three-wheeled Peel P50, originally produced for four model years in the 1960s, and eventually resurrected for production today. It weighs in at 230 pounds with a remarkable top speed of about 30-35 mph.

So imagine putting drivers that are used to pushing the massive production-cars-turned-race-cars of today at wicked speeds upwards of 200 mph, behind the wheel of a Peel P50 in a showdown. It might feel a little slow — painfully slow.

Competing in the video was NASCAR Cup Series drivers Riley Herbst of 23XI Racing, and Connor Zilisch, the young star at Trackhouse Racing. Jesse Love, the 2025 Xfinity Series champion and currently running number one in its newly named O'Reilly Auto Parts Series with Richard Childress Racing, rounds out the group. Their mission was to take the Peel P50 through a laid out course that forced them to push the P50 back from a stop (since it can't reverse), complete a tight circle in a box, round two barrels and avoid all cones or face a time penalty for each infraction. The driver with the best time, including penalties, wins.