Watch NASCAR's Young Drivers Put A Tiny Peel P50 Through Its Unstable Paces
While NASCAR's drivers were in the midst of the series' playoffs known as The Chase, the youth of the series took on a different kind of chase. NASCAR partnered with Donut Media to set up a special obstacle course where three young drivers competed behind the wheel of the world's smallest and likely slowest vehicle currently made: the Peel P50.
"Top Gear" fans will likely recognize the iconic little blue one-person motoring vehicle from an episode in which Jeremy Clarkson drives it through the BBC offices. The three-wheeled Peel P50, originally produced for four model years in the 1960s, and eventually resurrected for production today. It weighs in at 230 pounds with a remarkable top speed of about 30-35 mph.
So imagine putting drivers that are used to pushing the massive production-cars-turned-race-cars of today at wicked speeds upwards of 200 mph, behind the wheel of a Peel P50 in a showdown. It might feel a little slow — painfully slow.
Competing in the video was NASCAR Cup Series drivers Riley Herbst of 23XI Racing, and Connor Zilisch, the young star at Trackhouse Racing. Jesse Love, the 2025 Xfinity Series champion and currently running number one in its newly named O'Reilly Auto Parts Series with Richard Childress Racing, rounds out the group. Their mission was to take the Peel P50 through a laid out course that forced them to push the P50 back from a stop (since it can't reverse), complete a tight circle in a box, round two barrels and avoid all cones or face a time penalty for each infraction. The driver with the best time, including penalties, wins.
Peel P50 down!
Each driver, used to getting practice time before the big race on courses, was given an initial run through to learn the course layout. Love managed to flip the three-wheeled flyer during his test run. Luckily it's relatively light and easy to right. He also managed to find out that Herbst left the handbrake on the whole time, which explained his tiny bit of struggle pushing it backwards from the first true "obstacle" of the course. Zilisch gingerly took the P50 around, careful to not pummel anything like his fellow racers.
At race time, the guys didn't run the Peel P50 until the wheels fell off, but the same couldn't be said for the chain that drives the rear wheel. The most catastrophic run was Zilisch's, when the chain fell off, putting his time well over the five-minute mark on his first run. He's given a second run to redeem himself, which sees another issue — the door wouldn't stay shut. Not ideal when you're trying to navigate around tight traffic cone placement. The P50 is also seen rocking the course multiple times on two wheels, and not in a good way. It's rocking to keep its balance until it happily has all three wheels back on the ground. And unfortunately, some cones were hurt in the process (as was the paint job on the P50).
Despite the carnage and technical difficulties, all three managed a decent time, even with the occasional to several infractions accrued during the timed runs. The crowned victor? Well, you're going to have to watch to find out. You won't be disappointed, as Donut Media's host, Steph Gutierrez pointed out in the video, "There's something entertaining about watching grown men in a tiny car." Especially one as slow and as delightfully unstable as a Peel P50 pushed to its very slow limits.