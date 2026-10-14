Kawasaki Versys 900 Presages A New Age Of The Sport Tourer

The Versys 900 is very much a street bike, from the 43mm inverted front forks with 5.9 inches of travel (the rear monoshock gets a whole 6.3 inches) to the key-matched hard bags out back (a top case, which Kawasaki says holds two helmets, is an available accessory). That street focus is apparent in the new Versys' tech, too, where dirt modes and slide control have been eschewed in favor of heated grips, blind spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control. Kawasaki didn't release any specs on the bike's weight, but expect it to be more than you'd like to pick up regularly — given that the Versys 1100 weighs about 83.9 pounds more than its Z1100 sibling, we can guess the Versys 900 will come in at about 555 pounds.

It may seem like Kawasaki is making an odd move here, focusing its latest bike on the street rather than on adventure, but it's really following market trends. Adventure bikes may sell, but they don't leave the pavement as often as owners like to imagine, and larger ADVs keep getting more and more road-oriented. Look no further than the existence of the KTM 890 SMT for proof that buyers really do want sport tourers.

Kawasaki says the Versys 900 should arrive on dealer floors early next year, with a price starting at $14,439 after an $840 destination charge. I can't wait to swing a leg over the next hot thing in motorcycling. I think the Age of the Sport Tourer will be a good one.