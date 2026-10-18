If You've Ever Wanted To Drive Through A Tree, There's A California Redwood Waiting For You

Humanity has always had a fascination with conquering nature. We're blessed with the know-how, physical ability, and opposable thumbs to do some truly tremendous stuff. Like transporting oneself through the center of a massive California Redwood, whether by horse-drawn cart or automobile. Even if the population of this monumental icon isn't nearly as vast as it was pre-logging industry, it's possible to still drive through a California Redwood. Such an activity kicked off as a major tourism draw for folks scoping out California and the greater West many years ago, well before the first cross-country American road trip. Back then, it was quite a spectacle to not only find sturdy Sequoias and Redwoods — which are both members of the Cypress family –but also, well, transport oneself through them.

In 1878, the first tunnel tree was created in the Tuolumne Grove to draw folks into the Sierra Range, capitalizing on people's interest in Yosemite and every other bit of California's mountainous splendor. A hole was carved in a big ol' Sequoia, now known as Dead Giant. It got this name because it was a 200-foot-tall snag, but it closed in 1993. Not long after that, in 1881, the Wawona Tree in Mariposa Grove was carved and stood until 1969, when a snowy winter took it down. There was also the Pioneer's Cabin Tree in the Calaveras Big Trees State Park, which fell down in a storm in 2017, but served as a tool for attracting tourists and educating the public on Redwoods and why they should be saved for many years. The best part? You can drive through some of them in your car.