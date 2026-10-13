The Reason Why 160 MPH Might Actually Feel Slow On A Motorcycle

If someone handed you the keys to a 1000-cc motorcycle and set you loose on the Autobahn, you'd hope the experience was exciting, and that wide-open throttle felt fast, instead of slow or boring. For Fortnine's Ryan "F9" Kluftinger, though, it was the latter. My personal experience in another setting supports this claim that doing deep-triple-digit speeds can feel less intense than you'd anticipate. You'd think that on the back of a 200-horsepower-plus, two-wheeled machine, you'd have the thrill of a lifetime at wide open throttle. The science says otherwise, though.

Ryan F9 broke it down in one of his latest YouTube videos, where a trip to Germany and the temporary possession of a BMW M 1000 XR presented a rather perfect opportunity for maximum speed. He took the 200 hp bike to the Autobahn where he could legally put it through its paces and break down the experience in detail.

The sportbike DNA of the XR and its four-cylinder engine can take a rider to a top speed of 170 mph, and Ryan F9 took it to about 160 mph on the unlimited German motorway. The acceleration getting to that speed might have been exciting, but once he was at speed, it wasn't the blissful experience he thought it'd be. He said this was partly due to the open nature of the bike — no peripheral markers like a car's A-pillars around a windshield, along with a lack of large buildings, businesses, etc., would give the illusion that you're not going as fast as the speedometer is indicating. Some of it had to do with his ride height on the bike, too.