I Have $25,000 And I'm Looking For An All-Wheel-Drive Commuter Car! What Should I Buy

Paul lives in Pennsylvania and his work grants him a vehicle allowances. He is looking to spend about $25,000 for a reasonably fun, all-wheel-drive commuter car. He already has a BMW M roadster for the weekends so this doesn't need to be too wild. What car should he buy?

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Here is the scenario.

Hi, I have $25,000 to spend. I've had a company truck for ages but now get a vehicle allowance.

I've personally owned Wranglers and Miatas and currently have 2000 M Roadster for the weekends.

I want a fun vehicle that can also handle some Pennsylvania weather for a 40 mile round trip commute and occasional business trip to adjacent states.

Think AWD Grand Tourer.

Quick Facts:

Budget: up to $25,000

Location: Pennsylvania

Daily Driver: Yes

Wants: all-wheel drive, four doors, good for commuting

Doesn't want: Something too thirsty