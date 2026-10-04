The Unofficial World Record For Fastest Engine Swap Still Stands Over 40 Years Later

The car in question was a perfectly clean first-generation Ford Escort. The instructions by the "Record Breakers" presenters were this: Start the outgoing engine first to prove it works, switch it off, replace it, and drive 10 meters (32.8 feet) with the new engine in place. As you can imagine, the attempt looked less like a masterclass in mechanical engineering and more like a sort of man-versus-machine edition of a Royal Rumble.

As soon as the Marine crew cut the engine, which officially signaled the start of the record, one of the Marines slid gracefully beneath the car to unbolt it, while the others began lifting the block up and out using a pole. Once the engine was removed, they quickly lowered the replacement in place and got the hood on, with this entire sequence taking less than 10 seconds.

When they all get back into the car, you half-expect the gimmick to be cut short with a comically bad "sike" graphic — but no. The engine doesn't just turn over; it actually starts and bobbles the crew over the finish line. The swap itself only took about 30 seconds, and they probably could've cut another second or two since one of the Marines had a slightly awkward re-entry into the car, causing the driver to hesitate.

To put into context how impressive that is, the host of the "Record Breakers" program says that, at the time, a fully-equipped and fully-manned garage would've taken a smidge over three hours to do the job. What's even more astonishing is that this probably isn't accurate, either. Most garages will actually take anywhere from eight hours to well over 20 for complex jobs – and that's not even accounting for diagnostics, testing, and eating doughnuts during customer time.