Truck Carrying 387-Foot Long Wind Turbine Blade Up A Mountain Looks Like The Most Stressful Work Day Ever

To successfully transport something as large as this wind turbine blade, special trucks or trailers are made to the object's specifications. According to YouTube's Trucker Culture, these trailers and haulers are equipped with a special blade lifter system. The root of the blade is mounted to the frame on the carrier, which is equipped with hydraulic lifters. Those lifters are key to helping the little truck that could to navigate narrow roads and paths, as well as get around homes, forests, power lines, bridges and really anything that could be in the way.

The hydraulic lifter can raise the blade upwards of 60 degrees, although in some videos it may look as though some can get close to 90 degrees. This comes especially handy on small turns and hairpins on mountains as the blade can be lifted and help lessen the footprint the truck makes, otherwise one risks the truck and blade hanging off the end of the mountain. No thank you.

The vehicles seen in the video escorting the semi carrying the wind turbine blade are there to not only survey and remove obstacles, but to help guide the truck around precarious situations. Sometimes this is done via radio communications, likely when slight, precise movements are required where the blade or truck have just a few feet of clearance.

Weather can also up a transport's precarious threat level. Wind turbine blades are designed to catch wind, unfortunately even while on the back of a truck. Awind gust, on the top of a mountain like the one in the earlier video is not a good day for anyone. Mother Nature will bring the whole caravan to a standstill until conditions clear, otherwise suffer the wrath and one can find an unintentional but likely faster route back down a mountain.