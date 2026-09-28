Tesla's European FSD Vote Is On Hold

Happy Monday! It's September 28, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.

In this morning's edition, we're looking at the EU pushing back its Tesla FSD vote, as well as a new golden era for minivans. We'll also look at Chinese car sales in Europe, and analyst predictions for Ford and GM.

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