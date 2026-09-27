The 'Catcher' Was An Amusing Answer To Reducing Pedestrian Car Deaths In The 1930s: What's Streaming

As someone with experience driving some of these early vehicles from the turn of the century, they were somewhat unwieldy to drive. To say the steering was unresponsive would be an understatement; most early cars drive like tractors and later ones, in the 20s and 30s, like refrigerators on wheels. Combine that with no kind of standardized drivers' training or rules for the road in general, the streets were a free-for-all, cars versus pedestrians versus also horses and their carriages.

Approximately 200,000 vehicles were on the roads of the U.S. in 1909 according to the Automobile Club of America, and in 1916, that number had multiplied tenfold to 2.25 million as the middle class were more able to afford them. And as car ownership increased, so did pedestrian deaths. The Federal Highway Administration found pedestrian deaths were as high as 15,000 a year in the 1930s, many of them children. For a frame of reference, today, with a larger population and even more cars on the road (and more distractions) the Governors Highway Safety Association reported nearly 7,000 pedestrian deaths in 2025.

The question "how can I have a fast fun cars without all the icky feelings of killing a human being?" continues to haunt the roads until this day. To answer the rising death toll, speed limits and other laws were introduced starting in the early 1910s, but the was no such thing as crash safety for cars. That wouldn't come around until the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration was established in the 1970s. And NHTSA still even today doesn't crash test American cars for pedestrian safety. It was hard to get manufacturers to car about the safety of their customers inside the car, they certainly weren't going to waste time on those on the outside.

With the regulators unwilling to do anything and manufacturers plugging their ears with money, inventors got creative. The earliest example of a pedestrian catcher can be found on film is this 1927 Pedestrian Safety Device demonstrated in Berlin. This particular version of the contraption unfolded into a wide net, scooping the pedestrian to safety.