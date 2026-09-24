I Need A Used Car That Had A Minimum New Car Price! What Should I Buy?
Michael is from the Atlanta area and has a bit of a unique situation. His company will reimburse him for his car but it has to qualify under certain price parameters. His current Jeep will soon be out of service and he is looking for a replacement. With a budget up to $30,000 what car should he buy?
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Here is the scenario.
I am transitioning from an inside sales role to an outside sales role for an electrical equipment manufacturer. I have a 2017 Jeep Wrangler unlimited and it qualifies for one more year to be sponsored under my company's drive your car to work program. I live in Atlanta and going into an outside sales role means I will be developing quads of steel operating that clutch. I need to find something more suited for my bring your car to work program.
We hate newer cars, my wife drives a Marauder and I have an NC Miata (neither qualify). We are enthusiasts and would prefer to do some of the wrenching ourselves. We also own a small micro farm in which the jeep was doing the farm truck duties
I need a vehicle that is preferably less than 10 years old (the newer the better) 4 doors, manual preferably but not a deal breaker. Open to hybrid/electric options as well. We are trading in the jeep and would like the price to be $30k or less. The kicker for this one is that the car when new has to have had a sticker price greater than the following: gas $32,015, hybrid $35,413, electric $42,994. I assume this is to maintain company brand image. We are going to by the Slate truck to replace our Jeep for farm stuff so a truck/SUV doesn't need to be accounted for. Also the Slate is too cheap/too few doors to qualify.
Quick Facts:
Budget: up to $30,000
Location: Atlanta metro
Daily Driver: Yes
Wants: 4 doors, ideally three pedals, good for all day driving
Doesn't want: Something too impractical
Expert 1: Tom McParland - Depreciation Is Your Friend
This is a bit of a funky request, but I enjoy the challenge. In order to qualify for your company's parameters, it seems you really want to take advantage of a good depreciation curve. You also seem to prefer cars that are a bit different and off-beat. Since you are going to be driving a lot, let's also reduce those fuel costs, ideally down to zero.
Your potentially perfect car is the Hyundai Ioniq 6. While everyone seems to go for the EV crossovers, the swoopy, retro-futuristic 6 sedan is often overlooked. These can be easily found in the sub $30,00 price point, well equipped with reasonable miles. Here is a Hyundai Certified 2025 Ioniq6 SEL with under 17,000 miles. The original sticker price was over $47,000. You get something a little different that is fun to drive and will keep your commuting costs to a minimum.
Expert 2: Amber DaSilva - Four doors, still fun
I like this one, Michael. You've got a really interesting set of criteria here, one that desperately wants you to get some late-model, relatively upper-crust car — a luxury sedan or crossover or something. But there's a narrow opening here, a bit of rules-lawyering we can do to get you into something truly fun. Michael, get yourself a Honda Civic Type R.
Starting with the layout, we've got four doors set. Your $30,000 budget won't get you an Integra Type S or the newer FL5 Civic Type R, but it just barely gets you the prior FK8 generation — a car I personally prefer for daily driving, even if it's slower on track. The original MSRP is will north of your minimum, and you still get yourself a manual transmission. It even has a light clutch!
Does this fit the spirit of your company, its desire for employees who drive their own cars to work to fit a specific brand image? Absolutely not. But does it fit the letter of your requirements? Yes, by the absolute skin of its teeth. You can get yourself a Civic Type R, and meet all the technical criteria for your job. Your coworkers will likely be a bit jealous, but they should've shopped better
Expert 3: Collin Woodard - Enthusiastic enough
Dang, Michael. Way to spoil the last couple episodes of "Neagley" for me. Congratulations on locking down a baddie, though. Was Reacher at your wedding? Wait, never mind. Of course he was. Reacher would never miss Neagley getting married, and I feel like an idiot for even asking. Anyway, where was I? Oh yeah, car recommendations. Having spent more than my fair share of time stuck on 285, you're right to bail on the Wrangler. They're cool and popular for a reason, but I'm struggling to think of a worse car for dealing with Atlanta traffic than a manual Wrangler.
Typically, I'd suggest an EV, since it sounds like you live in the suburbs and could probably charge at home. But I also don't know how much driving you'll be doing, where you'll be going, or what the charging situation looks like. If you've already looked at the map and know charging won't be a problem, you can find plenty of BMW i4s in the area that are under $30k and should qualify for your job's incentive program. If not, why not consider this 2023 BMW 330 PHEV? CarMax tends to charge higher prices in exchange for not treating you like s—t, but as best as I can tell, this one's actually a pretty good deal.
Plug-in hybrids only get great gas mileage if you plug them in regularly, so you'll need to remember to do that, but in exchange you'll get a car with 22 miles of electric range and an EPA rating of 73 MPGe. It'll be comfortable, quiet, easy to drive all over the city, and (again, as long as you have a way to charge it) should cost infinitely less to fill up every month than your old Wrangler. And while it may be a PHEV, it's still a rear-wheel-drive sport sedan. I bet you'll still enjoy driving your Miata more, but as far as ultra-efficient cars go, it's going to be hard to beat the fun factor. And if you want to change the oil, you can still change the oil. Sounds like a win-win to me. Just promise you won't let Reacher drive.