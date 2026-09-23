Xbox's Latest Merger Means 'Forza Motorsport' Is Almost Certainly Done

When Kotaku probed further into what that'll actually mean, Xbox said that instead of the two forming a new studio with a new name, Playground boss Trevor Williams would "continue to lead Playground Games," implying the end of Turn 10 as an entity. And while official Microsoft sources probably wouldn't say this out loud, this pretty much means that "Forza Motorsport" as a series is even more dead now than it already was.

GTPlanet has a good summary on the state of "Forza Motorsport," but the condensed version is that the rebooted game released in 2023 to lukewarm-at-best audience reception, then almost half of Turn 10 was laid off in July 2025 before a December announcement said the game would no longer get updates. Since then, what remained of T10 has been helping Playground finish and presumably maintain "Forza Horizon 6," which came out in May.

An unfortunate, undignified, and frankly upsetting death for a studio that came out swinging 20 years ago with a biennial racing series that was gorgeous, fun, realistic enough, indeed managed to hold a candle to PlayStation's "Gran Turismo," and briefly even surpass it around the end of the Xbox 360 era. To remind us all of better days, here's that FM4 intro.