2026 Yamaha R7 Is A Scalpel For All Your Hammering Needs

If you've been wondering why I keep mentioning three-quarters of a circle over and over again, never fear. The 270-degree number in the R7's engine refers to its crank offset, the degrees of engine rotation between the first and second cylinders' top dead center. The 270-degree layout has given manufacturers a new feel in the same old parallel twin packaging, allowing them to make something that feels more like a torque-rich V-twin than a Triumph's methodical 180-degree ticking, or a Rotax BMW's odd, thumper-like 260-degree layout.

Having ridden all three (and owned two), I can confirm that 270-degree twins just feel better than 180- and 360-degree jobs. My own GSX-8R was a joy to take into traffic, because the rich low-end torque made it breeze easily through stop-and-go highways, yet the top-end power wasn't such a downgrade from a four-cylinder as to feel like a real compromise.

The R7's 689cc CP2 engine may be largely to thank for the current 270-degree era of motorcycling, but it's grown a bit long in the tooth. It still has the combination of usable power and low-end torque that made it noteworthy — 74 horsepower and 50 pound-feet in the R7, according to Yamaha — but it's lacking in refinement compared to Suzuki's 776cc mill from the GSX-8 twins. It still scooted through low speed traffic like nobody's business, lane splitting through Los Angeles like it was born to do just that, but there was more vibration through the seat and the bars along the way.

For the 2026 R7, Yamaha did give the engine some niceties. Those come in the form of electronics, with a six-axis inertial measurement unit that's paired with a ride-by-wire throttle — a combination that enables lean-sensitive traction control, slide control, ABS, wheelie control, and good ol' fashioned ride modes. There's also a new generation of up-down quickshifter, which does its best to match the smoothness of Suzuki's fancy new patented balancer.