Tesla Finally Goes To Trial For Racism In Its Factory

Happy Monday! It's September 21, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.

In this morning's edition, we're looking at the trial against Tesla for alleged racism in its California factory, as well as U.S. fears of Chinese cars. We'll also look at Volkswagen's accelerated plans to downsize, and the death of the U.S. EV market.

If you'd like a recap of the latest auto news sent to your inbox each weekday, you can sign up for Jalopnik's free Morning Shift newsletter here.