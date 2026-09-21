These Are The Golden Ages For Your Favorite Automakers

"This will be a hot take.

Prefacing this up front, this is no longer my favorite automaker, not by the longest of shots, but 10 years ago...

2013-2020 Tesla, man. When you talk about "disruption," there are few examples better than Tesla's impact on the global car market. And it wasn't just that they came out swinging with a groundbreaking product, they kept at it. Iterating faster than Apple iterates a phone, building supporting infrastructure at a loss, listening to consumer feedback and actually implementing it real time, even to cars already on the road (remember those days? It's easy to forget).

And they didn't just prove that electric cars can be functional in the present, but that they can actually be desirable. The Model S goes toe to toe with any major car release when it comes to universal appeal. In the modern era, I think it goes AM DB9, Ford GT (2005), and then the Model S when it comes to designs that almost everyone could agree looked, at the very least, "good". I'd say they never struck fire again with the X, 3, or Y, but those cars also earned their keep in other ways. The 3 and Y made Tesla not just an aspirational car, but one that was a realistic get for almost any middle-class family, putting affordable driving in the hands of the masses, just as gas prices skyrocketed during COVID.

Then came the downfall. But there is enough there for another post entirely."