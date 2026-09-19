A Silk Necktie Is The Symbol For The Most Grateful Club Of Military Pilots

There's no such thing as a routine flight in a military jet. Whether it be a training exercise or an actual sortie, pilots have to be prepared for things to go catastrophically wrong. For pilots, that crucial tool of last resort is the ejection seat. Martin-Baker gifts a necktie to every aviator saved by using one of its seats. It's a modest token to pilots who are simply grateful to escape a fiery death strapped to a doomed aircraft.

Martin-Baker is nearly ubiquitous with ejection seats. The British manufacturer exclusively supplies seats to the U.S. Navy, the F-35 across all services and essentially every NATO jet built in Europe. Since the first in-service ejection in 1949, Martin-Baker claims that its seats have saved over 7,800 lives. It didn't take long for a culture to develop among pilots and aircrews around the company's ejection seats.

After a Royal Air Force pilot bailed out of his fighter jet over Rhodesia in 1957, company co-founder James Martin created the Tie Club. According to The Wall Street Journal, Martin-Baker assigns every ejection survivor a number. Then, the fortunate aviator must contact the company to provide their ejection date and an incident description. In return, they receive a navy blue silk necktie dotted with red triangles, a jet's ejection seat warning decal. Tie Club members also receive a certificate, membership card, patch and pin. There are over 6,000 registered members.