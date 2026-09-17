1987 Buick GNX For Sale With 30 Miles Is As Close As It Gets To Buying One New

The Buick GNX had a bit of a pop culture moment a couple of years ago when Kendrick Lamar named an entire surprise album after it, and it appeared in music videos, album art, and Super Bowl halftime shows. Buick doesn't make anything that even gets close to having this level of aura anymore, so if you want a practically new example of what we once called "the raddest muscle car of the '80s," prepare to pay up.

Spotted for sale on Bring a Trailer is a 1987 Buick GNX with just 30 miles on the odometer. The auction ends on September 24, so depending on when you're reading this, there are either still a few days left, or it's long over. But at the very moment I'm writing this, the current bid is sitting at $201,000. For context, the GNX cost $29,290 when it was new, which is close to $72,000 today, adjusted for inflation. But that still feels low, given how much a similar product would likely actually command today. For comparison, a 2027 Chevy Corvette Stingray starts at $73,495, and that's a mass-produced base model.