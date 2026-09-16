Why A Citroën Ranked First In The 1966 Monte Carlo Rally When It Actually Came In Fifth

Disqualifications are nothing new in motorsports. For example, a simple plank got Hamilton and Leclerc disqualified a few years back. However, a win is still a win, even if it only comes after someone else was disqualified, right? Technically, yes. But that must dampen the feel for the winner, and such victories can frustrate fanbases who feel that the true victor was denied their glory. Such was the case with the 1966 Monte Carlo Rally, which had one of the most controversial endings in the history of motorsports. The official winner was Finnish driver Pauli Toivonen, behind the wheel of a Citroën, even though he technically finished in fifth place.

When Toivonen's Citroën DS crossed the finish line, he was in fifth. So, you can imagine his bewilderment when he was told he was collecting the first-place trophy. How did Toivonen jump from fifth to first? At the end of the race, all four British cars that finished ahead of Toivonen — three of which were Minis — were disqualified, that's how. Why were they disqualified? According to FIA officials at the time, the Brits were running with a style of headlight that was banned from the race. If that seems shady, don't worry, it seemed shady then, too. Fans of the sport were furious. Hell, Toivonen didn't even like the results. It looked like the Minis were intentionally robbed by race officials. But why specifically target the little Mini Cooper? Because it had been dominant the previous two years and no one could stop it.