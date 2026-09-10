I'm Looking For A Post-Graduation Project Car! What Should I Buy?

Mason just finished grad school and has a job lined up, but the start date isn't for a few months. He wants to get a cheap project car that he and his dad can tinker with. He has a $5,000 budget for something fun, reasonably reliable, and ideally with three pedals. What car should he buy?

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Here is the scenario:

I just finished Grad school before the summer and I have a few months (potentially longer) before I start my new full time job in Chicago. In the meantime, I'll be living with my parents in Cincinnati and am looking for a fun car to tinker on with my dad before I move to Chicago to start work. I'm looking for something that is cheap (sub $5k) and fun to drive that I can wrench on a bit, while still being reliable to drive a handful of times a month to get groceries and make day trips. It doesn't have to be practical either. I dare say, I want it to be impractical since this will likely be my last truly "selfish" car until I hit a mid-life crisis. Ideally, it'll be a solid car as-is but there'll still be room for a few fun improvements I can upgrade with my dad. I'd like the car to be fun to drive, so stick-shift preferred, yet still reliable enough to last another 5+ years without substantial or expensive work (student loans still need to be paid). It'd be great if I could keep this as a second car once my needs outgrow it, but not a necessity.

Quick Facts:

Budget: $5,000

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Daily Driver: Yes

Wants: Fun, cheap, ideally manual

Doesn't want: Practical