Aston Martin And Brough Superior's AMB 002 Is Finally A Two-Wheeled Aston For The Street
Remember when Aston Martin teamed up with the revived Brough Superior to create a six-figure track-only superbike? Or when the companies decided that its turbocharged V-twin wasn't fast enough, and gave it even more power? Well, if you ever looked at the AMB 001 or AMB 001 Pro and wished for a street bike that looked as good, you're in luck: The collaboration is back with the street-legal AMB 002 Roadster.
Rather than a street-detuned variant of the AMB 001, Brough claims the new bike is a clean-sheet design. I believe the company, because there are few precious few other bikes that even approach the quality of its materials: The AMB 001's fairings and fuel tank are carbon fiber, its front suspension is a double wishbone, and the frame is cut from a single massive billet of titanium. Not even MotoGP bikes are made from such wild materials and engineering. It looks awesome, too.
If you have to ask, you can't afford it
The AMB 002 is powered by a 1083cc v-twin, which Brough claims puts out 128 horsepower and 81 pound-feet of torque — not exactly small potatoes, but a far cry from the 225 horses of the AMB 001 Pro and barely more than the 120 hp made by the mere 890 ccs of the Ducati Panigale V2. Brough also claims the 002 weighs 418 pounds, though the company doesn't specify whether that's a dry or wet weight. My money's on wet, since I'm not sure how a company would build a bike that heavy out of such space-age materials otherwise.
Brough claims the double wishbone front end prevents the bike from diving under braking, the same way it does in the Honda Gold Wing. That latter bike still delivers excellent handling for its size, so the AMB 002 ought to be fantastic to ride when it makes its way out to buyers late in 2027 — that is, if you're one of the 300 people lucky enough to get your hands on one. Oh, and don't bother asking what it'll cost you. It's not even in the press release. Maybe we'll get lucky, and the kind folks at Brough will let Jalopnik take this gorgeous bike out for a spin. Pretty please?