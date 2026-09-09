Aston Martin And Brough Superior's AMB 002 Is Finally A Two-Wheeled Aston For The Street

The AMB 002 is powered by a 1083cc v-twin, which Brough claims puts out 128 horsepower and 81 pound-feet of torque — not exactly small potatoes, but a far cry from the 225 horses of the AMB 001 Pro and barely more than the 120 hp made by the mere 890 ccs of the Ducati Panigale V2. Brough also claims the 002 weighs 418 pounds, though the company doesn't specify whether that's a dry or wet weight. My money's on wet, since I'm not sure how a company would build a bike that heavy out of such space-age materials otherwise.

Brough claims the double wishbone front end prevents the bike from diving under braking, the same way it does in the Honda Gold Wing. That latter bike still delivers excellent handling for its size, so the AMB 002 ought to be fantastic to ride when it makes its way out to buyers late in 2027 — that is, if you're one of the 300 people lucky enough to get your hands on one. Oh, and don't bother asking what it'll cost you. It's not even in the press release. Maybe we'll get lucky, and the kind folks at Brough will let Jalopnik take this gorgeous bike out for a spin. Pretty please?