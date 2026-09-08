Fatal Amazon Cargo Plane Crash Kills Five In Miami

An Amazon cargo plane crashed on the runway at the Miami International Airport on Sunday afternoon, killing five. The plane overran the runway upon landing just before 2:00 p.m. and skidded onto a public road and into a parking lot, where collisions with several vehicles occurred. The plane also caught fire after crashing. At the moment, it isn't clear why Amazon's cargo plane didn't stop, and the Miami Herald reports the National Transportation Safety Board's investigation of the crash is still ongoing.

At least for now, authorities have not identified the victims or released details about how they died. We do know, however, that some people were trapped inside their cars following the crash and that, in addition to the dead, at least five others were injured. At least one person was trapped under a car and had to be carefully extracted, and a total of three were listed in critical condition. The Herald reports that several of those who died "were on the ground," suggesting they were in cars or otherwise not on board the plane when it crashed.

According to the Herald: