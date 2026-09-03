I'm A Man In A Band, But I Don't Want A Van! What Car Should I Buy?

Tim lives outside of the Motor City, and is in a local band. They aren't quite big-time enough to be nationally known, but he tours with them a lot and needs a replacement for his Scion xB. He isn't quite ready to go full band-van, but wants something with a lot of cargo space without giving up some fun-to-drive factor. With a budget up to $20,000, what should he buy?

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Here is the scenario.

I'm a dude in a band that isn't successful enough for you to have heard of, but plays often enough (and far away enough) that I need a car with a lot of cargo space when it's just me driving to shows. I've got too much youthful arrogance for minivans and I worry a lot of the four-seater hatchbacks I love (Golf, Veloster, etc) won't quite have it where it counts when I need to load up my amp. For reference, I currently drive a first-gen Scion xB that's perfect for my needs but I worry it's not long for this world.

I've got up to $20,000 to spend on something with – Good cargo space, fun exterior without being over the top.

Quick Facts:

Budget: up to $20,000

Location: Detroit metro area

Daily Driver: Yes

Wants: cargo space, somewhat interesting, kinda fun

Doesn't want: a van