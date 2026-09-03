I'm A Man In A Band, But I Don't Want A Van! What Car Should I Buy?
Tim lives outside of the Motor City, and is in a local band. They aren't quite big-time enough to be nationally known, but he tours with them a lot and needs a replacement for his Scion xB. He isn't quite ready to go full band-van, but wants something with a lot of cargo space without giving up some fun-to-drive factor. With a budget up to $20,000, what should he buy?
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Here is the scenario.
I'm a dude in a band that isn't successful enough for you to have heard of, but plays often enough (and far away enough) that I need a car with a lot of cargo space when it's just me driving to shows. I've got too much youthful arrogance for minivans and I worry a lot of the four-seater hatchbacks I love (Golf, Veloster, etc) won't quite have it where it counts when I need to load up my amp. For reference, I currently drive a first-gen Scion xB that's perfect for my needs but I worry it's not long for this world.
I've got up to $20,000 to spend on something with – Good cargo space, fun exterior without being over the top.
Quick Facts:
Budget: up to $20,000
Location: Detroit metro area
Daily Driver: Yes
Wants: cargo space, somewhat interesting, kinda fun
Doesn't want: a van
Expert 1: Tom McParland - Did You Say Cargo Space?
Okay, since you are living the band-life but don't quite want the van-life you need something that is going to haul the gear without too much sacrifice. The Scion xB is a fantastic box, but those are getting rarer especially ones with reasonable miles. It seems like a wagon is the way to go, and your best option is the Buick Regal TourX. This European-ish wagon is also a bit of a rare bird, but quality specimens do exist.
While the body of this longroof comes from Europe, all the mechanical bits are tried and true GM hardware so service and parts shouldn't be an issue. The Regal TourX was one of the most spacious wagons in it's class with over 37 cu/ft of space in the hatch and a massive 73 cu/ft of space with the seats folded. Under the hood is a turbocharged four-cylinder that cranks out a respectable 270 hp. While this wagon isn't a rocket, it makes driving fun enough. Here is a nice example with only 64,000 for under $18,500.
Expert 2: Collin Woodard - An Overlooked Classic
So you're looking for something a little more fun than your Scion xB, but you don't want to give up the practicality that it offers. Okay, I think we can work with that. And I'm not even going to be that jerk who tells you to buy the nicest Toyota Highlander you can find for $20,000. The Highlander isn't technically a minivan, and it would be practical, but I think you deserve something a little more exciting. Then again, if you mostly use it to haul equipment, it can't be that nice, either.
After communing with the car gods, though, I believe I've found it. How about this 2008 Chevrolet HHR SS that's listed for $8,804 over in Plainwell? It does have 93,000 miles on the odometer, and it's an automatic, so we aren't talking about the most desirable HHR SS ever made here, but I bet it will still be a hoot compared to your Scion. Besides, a lot of the HHR SSs you see have at least 150,000 miles on them, and three of those listed around the country are in the 200,000-mile range.To me, that's proof these cars can run for an incredibly long time. The manual would be more fun, of course, especially since the auto came with a detuned engine, but the HHR SS still had a reputation for being a pretty wild little car. And since it's an old Chevrolet, you don't have to worry about damage. A few scratches, nicks, and even the occasional gouge will be no big deal because, well, it's just a crappy old Chevy. What more could you possibly want as a young touring musician?
Expert 3: Amber DaSilva - Get pretty with it
I'm a little fascinated by your band, Tim. You drive yourself to shows, but your amp alone is too big for a small hatchback. You're youthful, but touring. What's your sound? If you're doing some sort of chill dad rock, maybe Tom's suggestion of the Regal TourX is right for you. If your band is a little more St. Vincent, though, I think you'd be better off with this: A Volvo V90.
After all, you want something that fits your vibe, right? You don't want to roll up to the venue in some staid, boring station wagon — you want to roll up in a sick as hell station wagon, and that's what Volvo brings to the table. Modern looks, modern features, and more cargo space than any solo act could ever hope to fill.The Volvo will look the part for your gigs, and it'll last you longer than your aging Scion. Get yourself into a V90 like this one, listed right in Michigan for $19,500, and be the coolest act on the lineup.