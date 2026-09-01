These Would Be Your Ideal Drag Strip Sleepers

It's not a rare fantasy to dream about rolling up to our local drag strip in a mundane-looking sedan and going sub-12 seconds down the quarter-mile. The problem is that most of us don't have the time or money to build the perfect street-legal drag monster. What about the expertise to actually design something functional? That's never stopped anyone with a half-built project car in their garage and a negative checking account balance.

We asked our readers last week what their ideal drag strip sleeper would be. The responses in the comments were a mixed bag, ranging from daydreamers wanting to embark on a shock-and-awe campaign with a panel van to experienced wrenchers turning subdued classics into rockets. If you can fit a high-performance motor into the engine bay, it was mentioned in the comment section. Without further ado, here are all the dream drag strip sleepers that caught my eye: