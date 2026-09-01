What Are Your Rights If You're The Victim Of Bait-And-Switch Pricing Or Hidden Fees?

Have you ever seen a car advertised at a really good price or for a very low monthly payment, just to find out once you arrive at the dealership that the car was "just sold," or the price really isn't available unless you put down a large down payment or finance through the dealership? Numerous car dealerships across the country have engaged in what's called "bait-and-switch" pricing. You go to the dealership thinking you'll be paying one price, but end up paying much more out-the-door. No wonder 76% of Americans think that car dealers are lying about prices.

Is this even legal, though? And what are your rights if the dealership tries a bait-and-switch or tries to add on hidden fees? We asked Gillian Friedman, a Partner at Chudnovsky Law, this and other questions about car fraud. Friedman served as a prosecuting Deputy Attorney General in the California Department of Justice for 22 years. She explains, "Deceptive automobile advertising is prohibited under Section 5 of the FTC Act and state consumer protection laws. Notably, the FTC's 'CARS Rule,' which was intended to ban bait-and-switch pricing and hidden dealer fees, was vacated by the Fifth Circuit in 2025 and formally withdrawn in 2026. As a result, its specific requirements are not currently in effect. However, deceptive pricing practices remain illegal, and in 2026 the FTC warned numerous dealerships that advertised prices must include all mandatory dealer fees." Let's get into what this means for car buyers.