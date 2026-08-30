eBay Finally Bans Airbag Sales Due To Counterfeit Concerns

It was bound to happen someday, and now it finally has. eBay has announced that airbags and related components will no longer be listed or sold on its online auction platform. "This decision was made following a comprehensive review of the risks these products may pose to eBay users," said eBay in its announcement. Collision Repair Mag reports that the ban is a direct response to the proliferation of counterfeit airbags on the market and the fact that no one, including the government, seems able to figure out where they're coming from.

eBay is a great source for used auto parts. Anyone can make an account, and anyone can put stuff up for sale. Despite increasing restrictions on who gets approved to sell airbags over the years, counterfeits can and do make their way to the platform, get sold, and get installed in cars with their owners none the wiser. One of them found its way to Destiny Byassee's 2020 Chevy Malibu, an airbag that later exploded in a crash and killed her instead of saving her, according to Value Added Resource. Her estate sued manufacturer DTN, as well as eBay, who it claimed should have reviewed and dismissed the listing. A judge dismissed eBay's part of the lawsuit, since it did not create the listing or handle the counterfeit airbag itself. DTN was found guilty, to the tune of $603 million in damages.

At the same time, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued a Special Order to eBay seeking information about several accounts that had sold DTN airbags. NHTSA also asked about policies and procedures involving approved sellers, listings in general, and counterfeit airbags in particular. While NHTSA has not accused eBay of any wrongdoing, the heat is clearly on. eBay's ban on airbag sales is its way of jumping out of the fire.