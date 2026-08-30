eBay Finally Bans Airbag Sales Due To Counterfeit Concerns
It was bound to happen someday, and now it finally has. eBay has announced that airbags and related components will no longer be listed or sold on its online auction platform. "This decision was made following a comprehensive review of the risks these products may pose to eBay users," said eBay in its announcement. Collision Repair Mag reports that the ban is a direct response to the proliferation of counterfeit airbags on the market and the fact that no one, including the government, seems able to figure out where they're coming from.
eBay is a great source for used auto parts. Anyone can make an account, and anyone can put stuff up for sale. Despite increasing restrictions on who gets approved to sell airbags over the years, counterfeits can and do make their way to the platform, get sold, and get installed in cars with their owners none the wiser. One of them found its way to Destiny Byassee's 2020 Chevy Malibu, an airbag that later exploded in a crash and killed her instead of saving her, according to Value Added Resource. Her estate sued manufacturer DTN, as well as eBay, who it claimed should have reviewed and dismissed the listing. A judge dismissed eBay's part of the lawsuit, since it did not create the listing or handle the counterfeit airbag itself. DTN was found guilty, to the tune of $603 million in damages.
At the same time, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued a Special Order to eBay seeking information about several accounts that had sold DTN airbags. NHTSA also asked about policies and procedures involving approved sellers, listings in general, and counterfeit airbags in particular. While NHTSA has not accused eBay of any wrongdoing, the heat is clearly on. eBay's ban on airbag sales is its way of jumping out of the fire.
What this means
In a statement, the Automotive Recyclers Association called out eBay's efforts to do the right thing through all this:
ARA respects eBay's decision to discontinue the sale of airbags on its platform after September 24. While we are disappointed to see the program end, we appreciate eBay's partnership and the significant thought, discussion, and consideration that went into this decision. Over the years, eBay worked closely with ARA to develop safety, training, certification, recall verification, and compliance standards designed to protect consumers and promote responsible recycling.
We recognize the considerable pressure eBay has faced regarding online airbag sales and appreciate their commitment to engaging with industry experts and prioritizing safety and compliance throughout this process.
Effective September 24, 2026, eBay will no longer permit sales of airbags, airbag inflators, or steering wheel airbag covers. Sellers must remove any current listings of these parts by this date, or eBay will take them down. In the U.S., sales of airbag control units, crash sensors, passenger sensors, and diagnostic modules will be limited to sellers who are currently pre-approved. Any seller may continue selling these parts in other countries.
Meanwhile, buyers and sellers of airbags will have to resort to other platforms, such as Car-Part.com or go directly to local auto recyclers. eBay is a great source for hard-to-find parts, but I can't blame eBay for getting out of the airbag market. The risk is too high, especially with counterfeit parts out there that can be difficult to identify until it's too late.