China Pushes For Recalls To Keep Car Quality Up

Happy Thursday! It's August 27, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.

In this morning's edition, we're looking at China's push for recalls, and Volkswagen's push for job cuts. We'll also look at Waymo's adventure to Munich, and Dutch regulators eyeing Tesla for recalls.

If you'd like a recap of the latest auto news sent to your inbox each weekday, you can sign up for Jalopnik's free Morning Shift newsletter here.