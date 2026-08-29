For The Price Of A BMW 5 Series, You Could Buy A Whole Damn Train

So you're looking for a way to get to work, and you're thinking about getting a nice midsize sedan to do the job. Maybe you've got a pretty good salary, so you're looking to drop $75,000 on a car like the BMW 550e to get yourself a practical, comfortable daily driver.

Well, if you do that, you're a coward. There's a way better way to spend $75,000 on getting from point A to point B, and it's buying an entire goddamn locomotive.

I spend an entirely normal and reasonable amount of time browsing GovDeals, looking for neat vehicles up for auction, and this is just about the neatest I've seen: A genuine General Electric Genesis P32AC-DM locomotive, straight from the rails of the Metro-North Railroad. This particular locomotive is number 226, and it would've run Metro-North routes out of Grand Central Terminal along the New Haven, Harlem, or Hudson routes. You might argue that you don't have train tracks on which to put a locomotive if you bought it, and I would argue that I can't hear you over the P32AC-DM's 3,200 horsepower.