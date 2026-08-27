Brush Up On Motorcycle Racing Techniques With Six-Time Isle Of Man Winner Geoff Duke In This 1960s Film: What's Streaming

The Isle of Man TT circuit and the machines riders use to tackle these death-defying timed trials have changed considerably since the 1960s. Yet the basic riding techniques used by a six-time winner of one of the most challenging (and possibly deadly) races in the world, can still be applied to your motorcycle riding and racing skills today. In the film, "Racing and Roadcraft," shared by PeriscopeFilm on YouTube, Geoff Duke (properly Geoffrey Ernest Duke OBE), the actual six-time winner of the Isle of Man TT between the years 1949 and 1955, takes viewers, along with a group of young men and editor Bob Holliday of Motor Cycling magazine, through his expert advice on truly any circuit.

The video is obviously a planned event, which becomes more obvious in the latter half of the film. However, Duke begins his introduction awkwardly playing off the convenient happenstance of a crowd of interested gentlemen who recognized him and wanted a walkthrough of the famed circuit. The bus for "Scott's Tours" becomes the most convenient accoutrement to just "appear" for the sake of the film.

Duke's advice is voiced over the entire tour, so while he is explaining the approaches to the men in the video, the visual medium doesn't always match up and can be difficult to follow. That is rectified a bit in the latter half of the film though, when Duke, seated with Holliday, walks through the same corners with cardboard visuals of the corners. In some cases, the film cuts to a motorcycle demonstrating the racing lines — one of only a few times you'll see a bike in the picture.