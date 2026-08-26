Honda's Next U.S. Factory Could Hinge On USMCA

Happy Wednesday! It's August 26, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.

In this morning's edition, we're looking at Honda's plans for another U.S. plant, and Nissan's plans for body-on-frame supremacy. We'll also look at Kia's tentative union deal, and XPeng's lust for robots.

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