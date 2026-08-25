These Are The Cars You Secretly Want To Own, But Are Afraid To Admit You Want

Welcome to the Jalopnik confessional, where fellow Jalops took to the commenter's booth and indulged fellow readers with their deepest, darkest desires — in the form of a car.

On Sunday, we asked you to share a car you secretly have always wanted to own, but are afraid to admit to. The cars you've all been harboring as potential one-days, "if and only if..." for various reasons as well as to avoid unending shame were not as incriminating as one might have imagined. Where are the Chevrolet HHRs, Chrysler PT Cruisers and Pontiac Azteks, folks?

But shame no more. With these secrets out in the open, one has to wonder, will these readers finally go out and buy these cars? Was ripping the band-aid off the first step in finally embracing the darkness? As HakosukaDreaming mentioned in a comment, maybe it's time to finally just go for it. For me, we just purchased a truck, so a Ram 1500 is out of the question. But as for the rest of you, that doesn't mean you can't finally purchase yours.