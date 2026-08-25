What Is Your Favorite Micro Car?

So I'm going through a petite midlife crisis, but — like all things I do — in a fun and sexy way. I want to fill up my arms with tattoos and then get a fun convertible to fade them out with. The Goggomobil Dart hits all of those notes. It may have four wheels and three pedals, but that's not actually a car. That is a little baby. Not only is it adorable, but the name of the car is fun to say. Goggomobil Dart! I first saw one at a Quail show years ago and I haven't been able to chase it from my mind. The rare little German car is from 1959-1960 and was an absolutely joy of the West Berlin roads. At a mere 392cc, the engine is as minute as the body. I can't think of a tinier motor in a microcar. It also looks like it belongs in "The Jettison's" with its super cute '50s futuristic aesthetic.

The Dart is based on, you guess it, the Goggo platform. Some of these cars even made it to Australia, where an enterprising auto dealer began importing the chassis and building the fiberglass bodies in the land down under. The Dart is pretty rare when compared to other body styles that sit on the Goggomobil platform. You could also get a sedan, a coupe, or a van Goggo.

So what about you? What weird little ride just makes you want to squish the car and talk nonsense to it? This is going to create such a satisfying Answer of the Day that probably every comment is going to be included.