We Have A Growing Family And Need To Adjust Our Fleet! What Car Should I Buy?

Chris and his wife are expecting a baby and that means they need to shift their fleet of cars. She will likely pivot to some kind of small crossover, and he needs to off-load his manual Mazda3 for something that is more comfortable, family-friendly, and good for road trips. With a budget up to $30,000 what car should he buy?

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Here is the scenario:

My wife and I are expecting a baby later this year and we're looking to adjust our stable of vehicles accordingly. My wife does not drive a manual, so my manual Mazda3 sedan is getting traded in for something a bit more family-friendly (likely a CX-5 or perhaps the new CX-30). In the meantime, I will be driving her Sentra until I find something to replace it with. In the interest of "anyone being able to use any vehicle in case of a situation", the replacement car will need to be automatic – but that's fine, since I mostly just commute to work on the highway and take occasional road trips to visit family in it. I have an old Miata for manual fun. The wrench in the works, I guess, is that we're considering a lease for my wife's car – which means my car will be the one we do any future long-distance driving in. So while it doesn't have to pull family duty frequently, I don't want it to be miserable when it does (since it'll be for hours at a time). Essentially, I am looking to spend no more than $30,000 on something more comfortable and family-friendly than my Mazda3, but still a bit enjoyable and it has to be an automatic.

Budget: up to $30,000

Location: Ohio

Daily Driver: Yes

Wants: Still fun, better for family, fairly reliable

Doesn't want: Another manual