You Don't Need Anyone In Your Life Who Says You Don't Need This Orange Morgan 3-Wheeler

If you're married, that may mean a divorce is on the horizon. Good. No good marriage ends in divorce, and you're better off single anyway. Single people have more free time, and you can spend that free time driving your new Bentley Orange Flame Morgan 3-Wheeler. Nobody else on the road gets to feel the torque from their car's front-mounted 2.0-liter V-twin engine. And while 82 horsepower and 103 pound-feet of torque may not sound like a lot, the Morgan's tiny size, and manual transmission guarantee this thing will be a riot. It's even rear-wheel drive.

If friends don't like you leaving your boring, old life behind to live one that's full of joy and British motoring, you don't need them. Besides, you'll make new friends everywhere you go, since everyone's going to want to talk about your car. And you'll get to tell them it's a final-year model with more options than they can shake a stick at. Before you know it, you'll all be at the pub, and your old friends will be completely forgotten. Still living their sad, orange Morgan 3-Wheeler-free lives. Probably staring out the window as it rains, regretting every choice they've ever made.

Owning an orange Morgan 3-Wheeler will, of course, involve buying several new driving outfits. After all, you have to look the part. But who doesn't love a little shopping? Especially if you have an excuse to pick out a few pairs of driving goggles. You'll look so attractive in driving goggles. In fact, people might even think you're a celebrity. It will be pure bliss, and all you have to do is spend a little money. Sorry, invest a little money. After all, what could be more important than investing in your own guaranteed happiness?