I Have About $18,000 To Spend And I'm Tired Of Boring Cars! What Should I Buy?

Matt lives in Minnesota, and now that his kids are finally out of the big car seat phase he's itching to get back into something actually fun to drive. He has a budget of $18,000 and a mandatory list of 3 pedals, 4 doors, and reasonably easy to maintain. What car should he buy?

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Here is the scenario:

I'm tired of driving a boring car. I bought our 2015 Subaru Legacy when we found out we were expecting our son and realized just how massive modern car seats are. So, we ditched my little compact hatchback and have been stuck in family sedan limbo ever since. Now, both of our kids are beyond the massive car seat phase, and I'm aching to get back to a fun-driving machine. I'm trying to spend under $18,000 for something with a manual transmission that puts a smile on my face and has 4 doors. I want to avoid the European stuff as they are too maintenance-heavy

Quick Facts:

Budget: up to $18,000

Location: Minnesota

Daily Driver: Yes

Wants: 3 pedals, 4 doors, fun

Doesn't want: Anything German