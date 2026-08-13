These Are Your Favorite Dashboards

Your car is trying to communicate with you, even though it can't use human speech. Woe to the driver who ignores the squeal of a timing belt or the illumination of a dashboard light for too long (unless you own a German car, then those are just for traditional decoration). But the dashboard isn't just a place where spending a full paycheck on your car starts. It's also a chance for car designers to show their stuff in a place you look dozens, if not hundreds of times every time you drive.

For normal people, looking at the dashboard happens so often it just becomes background noise. But you, Jalopnik reader, are not normal people. I asked you all earlier this week about your favorite dashboards, and you delivered. Weird, esoteric cars, classic Corvettes, and the coolest Subaru ever constructed all made the cut. Scroll through to see what dashes your fellow Jalopniks find beautiful.