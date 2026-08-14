'The Only Thing We Did Was Borrow Two Injectors' Former Kia Service Manager Used Parts From Customer Car To Fix Somebody Else's

"Taking something without permission is stealing," Poullard told KPLC. "Which is what y'all were doing is stealing. Because had I not come up there, I wouldn't have known. Y'all would have just threw my car back together and expected me to drive it. And later down the line when something went wrong, I would've been the person they tried to say was at fault."

We won't comment on Poullard's speculative claims as to what Kia of Lake Charles would or wouldn't have been willing to do if something went wrong with her car in the future. What we can reasonably say is that, deservedly or not, car dealerships in general don't exactly rank at the top in terms of consumer trust, and stories like this only exacerbate the image.

In any case, Poullard is currently reunited with her Telluride but says she feels "uneasy" behind the wheel. She's also apparently in the process of looking for a lawyer, and you know what? Good for her.