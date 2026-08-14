Moby Dick-Inspired Slantnose 911 GT2 RS Explains Porsche's Mysterious 'Flachbau' And 'Flachbau RS' Trademarks

While most custom-ordered cars rarely see the light of day, much less the race track, it sounds like the customer who commissioned the Flachbau RS at least wanted a car that would drive well. As they should, considering they asked for a GT2 RS-based modern Flachbau with paint inspired by the legendary 935/78 Le Mans racer known as Moby Dick. The bodywork's been aero-optimized, the top speed in the "High Downforce" setting is still 211 mph, and at that speed the rear wing is good for 1,221 pounds of downforce at the rear.

That could have all probably been accomplished with design software and virtual testing, but the Flachbau RS's owner went even further, paying Porsche for some serious development work. Sure, Porsche tested the new parts that it developed for the car and performed vibration testing on the wing, but Porsche says the Flachbau RS development went much further than simply making sure the car wouldn't fall apart if it ever got driven hard:

A total of three test vehicles were built to carry out further validation tests in facilities such as lighting and wind tunnels, as well as during real-world road tests. Numerous test drives at the Mendig airfield, 50 laps on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife alone and endurance tests at the Weissach site combined to simulate a load on the rear wing equivalent to about 93,200 miles (150,000 km) of customer use.

Porsche

"On the Nordschleife, it becomes immediately clear how cleanly the aerodynamic concept works," Porsche test driver Lars Kern said. "The Flachbau RS remains extremely stable and precise even at very high speeds. This is exactly the kind of feedback needed in order to validate such a radically altered body design."

Even when they were new, a 991.2 GT2 RS with the Weissach Package cost a minimum of $325,000 before you account for customization, dealer markup, and all the Porsches you had to buy to get that GT2 RS allocation in the first place. These days, they regularly go for almost seven figures. Throw in all that development work, including three test vehicles, and there's no telling how much it cost to commission the Flachabu RS. Porsche won't say, either, but it was probably more than enough to fund an independent newsroom for an entire year. The car is also homologated for road use in Europe, hopefully so the owner can drive it to the track. Surely they wouldn't pay all that money for a car they intend to stick in climate-controlled storage, right?