Eccentrica's Lamborghini Diablo Restomod Is Now Available As A Roadster, Still Firmly In The Uncanny Valley

Inside, you also get an odd mix of new and old. It looks like Eccentrica's added a few updates to the cabin, so it's not exactly the same interior you saw in the original V12 coupe, but it's still pretty much the same. Moving what appears to be the drive-mode selector to the center console only ups the uncanny valley factor. We weren't exactly big fans of the hardtop's cabin, and the changes for the Roadster haven't done much to change that opinion. But if the wealthy buyers who can afford to drop $2 million on cars like this like it, more power to them I guess.

It's not like they're actually going to drive this thing anyway. Not with an airbag-free steering wheel threatening a painful death in the event of a crash. Which is a shame, because despite the weird cabin choices and LED DRLs, it's a pretty awesome looking restomod, and it probably makes for an incredible behind-the-wheel experience. Besides, you never know. Maybe a few owners will surprise us and actually put some real miles on their cars. Eccentrica's only building 19 examples, so a V12 Roadster will still be ultra-rare even with a few thousand miles on it. They can't all be terrified of their own mortality, right?