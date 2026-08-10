Want To Work At Jalopnik? Now's Your Chance!
Mechanics, technicians, wrenchers, dealership veterans, hobbyists, collectors, and any other form of car enthusiasts: We want you! Never written professionally? We genuinely do not care! Jalopnik is looking for a few stout, hardy individuals who want to eat, sleep, and breathe cars for a living.
Writing for an automotive publication is a dream come true for a lot of people, but it's a tough world to break into. So we like to make sure it's a dream we can extend to as many bright gearheads as possible. Jalopnik is proud of its tradition of taking car lovers and molding them into sharp, distinct writers, and we're looking for fresh voices to join our team — even if you don't have a background in writing or journalism.
Our editors will teach you how to structure an article, source information, work in our systems, follow our style, and turn what you already know into publishable stories. Folks who want to work from home (but not in a scammy, Facebook-comment way), set their own hours, and rant about cars, all at the same time should fill out the freelance writing application right here.
You gotta start somewhere
If you can write mostly correct English, and detail the who, what, where, when, and how of a story, then you're more than ready to learn the rest of it. Don't waste your time in J school, like I did. Instead, take advantage of my folly and learn from me, Daniel, and all the other Jalopniks and Chicks who populate our pages.
This is an opportunity to get paid to dig into the stuff you already obsess over, and share your expertise and years of experience with a huge and passionate audience. Rates are $21-$25 per hour or $0.08-$0.10 per word, based on qualifications. Once again, that application is right here. And if right now you're thinking "I know cars, but I'm not a writer...," you're exactly the person we want to hear from.