My Toyota Sequoia Got Stolen, I Want To Replace It With Something Less Thirsty! What Should I Buy?
Jeff lives in California, and his Toyota Sequoia was recently stolen. While he liked his truck, he didn't care for the terrible gas mileage, and wants to replace it with something good for camping and family hauling but with more respectable fuel economy. With a budget up to $40,000, what car should he buy?
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Here is the scenario:
My 2016 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4x4 was stolen after 2 years of ownership. Liked it a lot except for the 13 mpg and living in So. Cal. with its ridiculous gas prices. Active lifestyle that needs space for gear, growing son and my 6'5" dad bod. Currently driving my wife's hand-me-down 2011 MB E350 AWD wagon with 120k miles.
I'm somewhat retired and spend my drive time picking up my son from school and activities during the week. So, not a lot of miles during the week. Monthly weekend camping trips 2-3 hours from home. nI want space for camping gear and AWD/4x4 for ski trips. I'm a car guy, but open to engine ideas for this vehicle. I have a budget up to $40,000
Quick Facts:
Budget: up to $ 40,000
Location: Ladera Ranch, CA
Daily Driver: Yes
Wants: Roomy, good for camping, 4x4 or AWD
Doesn't want: Something with poor MPG
Expert 1: Tom McParland - Triple the MPG and space for sleeping
Those old Sequoias were solid trucks, but they seemed to be extra thirsty even compared to similar rigs in that size category. Since you do mostly commuting and camping–but not much towing and hauling–while an SUV or crossover isn't as utilitarian as a truck or as interesting as a wagon, it's probably going to give you the best blend of comfort and functionality.
The Hyundai Santa Fe is surprisingly good off-road for a three-row family car and should be able to tackle any light trails on the way to the campsite. The boxy styling means you can bring a ton of gear and maybe even use it as sleeping quarters. The Santa Fe is even available as a hybrid that will return up to 35 MPG: that's almost triple the fuel economy of your old Toyota. Here is a brand new SEL AWD model with a solid sale price of under $40,000.
Expert 2: Andy Kalmowitz - Be a Cayennimal
Every so often, when we get a "What Should We Buy?" submission, I like to think a little bit outside the box, and that's exactly what I'm doing for you today, Jeff. There are plenty of new or slightly used offerings that'll tick your box for a vaguely interesting daily driver that'll be able to take you camping on the weekend for under $40,000. But what's the fun of that?
I'm here to give you an option that's — admittedly — a bit more off the wall, but also a hell of a lot more interesting. Jeff, what you need is a 2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid. Hear me out: this beast is going to do everything you want it to do and more. It has all the space you need for your camping gear, Porsche's AWD system is brilliant and won't leave you stranded, and the E-Hybrid's fuel economy is fantastic (EPA-estimated 46 MPGe combined) along with 13 miles of all-electric range. Plus it's luxurious as hell, and it's also incredibly fun to drive thanks to the Porsche-ness of it all and the fact it has 455 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. That's a ton coming from a Sequoia.
Since I'm a swell fella, I found you a great example, as well. What we've got here is a 2019 Cayenne E-Hybrid in Scottsdale with just 70,000 miles on the clock. I know that might sound like a bunch, but these Cayennes are stout packages: plus, at $33,800, you've got over $6,000 left to spend on the maintenance you'll inevitably need. Other than that, this car is a clean-as-hell one-owner machine looking for a new home. It's calling to you.
Expert 3: Amber DaSilva - You're the target market
Jeff, my friend, you have an all-too-common set of criteria here. Hulking American height, a single child, an outdoor hobby — tale as old as time. Luckily for you, about half the automotive market is aimed at you specifically, and most options you can find out there will save you cash on gas. The Toyota RAV4 (especially the hybrid) is for you, the Ford Maverick is for you, and everything Subaru has ever built is for you.
For my pick, I'm going with the last of that list, and specifically the Outback. I know what you may be thinking, that it looks huge in the photos, but I promise it just doesn't photograph all that well without context — it's a totally reasonable size in real life, big enough to fit you and your kid and your gear without being the lumbering, fuel-gulping behemoth you're trying to avoid.
Now, I could find you a specific spec of Outback, but instead I'm going to tell you to hit up your local dealer and get pretty much whatever. Here's one in Glendale in your budget, but there are a million Outbacks out there under 40 grand that'll do whatever you like. Find the trim, color, and options packages you like, and go from there.