My Toyota Sequoia Got Stolen, I Want To Replace It With Something Less Thirsty! What Should I Buy?

Jeff lives in California, and his Toyota Sequoia was recently stolen. While he liked his truck, he didn't care for the terrible gas mileage, and wants to replace it with something good for camping and family hauling but with more respectable fuel economy. With a budget up to $40,000, what car should he buy?

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Here is the scenario:

My 2016 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4x4 was stolen after 2 years of ownership. Liked it a lot except for the 13 mpg and living in So. Cal. with its ridiculous gas prices. Active lifestyle that needs space for gear, growing son and my 6'5" dad bod. Currently driving my wife's hand-me-down 2011 MB E350 AWD wagon with 120k miles. I'm somewhat retired and spend my drive time picking up my son from school and activities during the week. So, not a lot of miles during the week. Monthly weekend camping trips 2-3 hours from home. nI want space for camping gear and AWD/4x4 for ski trips. I'm a car guy, but open to engine ideas for this vehicle. I have a budget up to $40,000

Quick Facts:

Budget: up to $ 40,000

Location: Ladera Ranch, CA

Daily Driver: Yes

Wants: Roomy, good for camping, 4x4 or AWD

Doesn't want: Something with poor MPG