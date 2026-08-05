After 2 Hours Of Overtime Bidding This 8-Mile Ford GT Sold For $2.1 Million

Combing through the listing photos, this is about as untouched as a 2006 Ford GT gets short of wiring Ford $5 billion to hand-build you a new one. The seats are still draped in plastic covers, there are paper floor mats I wouldn't be at all surprised to learn are the actual ones that came with the car when it was delivered two decades ago, there's still a little tag hanging on the shift knob, and the "Ford GT" plaque on the steering wheel is still covered with a sticker, as are the decorative parts of the door sills.

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We're not generally fans of snapping up cool cars just to let them sit pretty while rotting on the inside for decades, but given how many wealthy car collectors who vehemently disagree with that stance there seem to be, it's no surprise this GT in particular went into overtime bidding for two full hours. The winning bidder, by the way, goes by "Flippipaldi" on BaT, which tells me they're hoping even more money can change hands over this car in the future.

As a refresher, this iteration of the Ford GT was powered by a supercharged 5.4-liter V8 making 550 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque exclusively going to the rear wheels through a 6-speed manual gearbox made by Ricardo. As its namesake suggests, it paid heavy homage to the GT40 of the '60s, whose main claim to fame was winning Le Mans four years in a row, crowding out the podium that first year in 1966 — they made a movie about it and everything. With that in mind, the $2.1 million here isn't really paying for an automobile; it's the price of owning a piece of The Story.