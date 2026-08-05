GM Is Keeping Its China Partnership For 20 More Years

Happy Wednesday! It's August 5, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.

In this morning's edition, we're looking at GM's ties to China, and the United States' plans to stay China-free for batteries. We'll also look at Honda's profit growth, and Subaru's profit shrinkage.

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